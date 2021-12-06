Dear Dr. Wallace:
I accidentally found a small, empty whiskey bottle in my 15-year-old son’s backpack. I was shocked when I pulled it out! What do I do now? Should I confront him or just throw it away and pretend that this never happened?
He’s basically a very good kid and he has not been in any trouble before. It makes me wonder whether this bottle was his or if he ever even drank from it. I’m also wondering if he might have just found it somewhere along the way during his walk home from school.
I’m torn between confronting him and the alternative of saying nothing and just hoping this will all go away.
— Worried mother,
via email
Dear Worried Mother: Yes, talk to your son as soon as possible about this. Simply tell him what you discovered and make no condescending remarks about it at all. It’s important to keep the tone of your voice in check as well at this first juncture. Just tell him you are curious as to where he got it and why it was inside his backpack.
Remember that he may have a plausible answer, which is certainly possible. However, if you notice that he’s being deceptive or if he admits to drinking from it, then you should of course immediately intervene to set up both punishment and guidelines for future behavior.
If your son indeed has been drinking at such a young age, something is likely amiss in some department of his life. Try talking to him about this topic first rather than simply continually harping over the alcohol. Remember that if you need further support, counselors and resources are more readily available in today’s world than ever before, and if needed, you and your son will benefit from them if they are appropriately utilized.