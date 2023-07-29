Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 19 and in college. I was a very good athlete in high school, but I suffered a bad injury late in my senior season that has now prematurely ended my playing career. I had planned to play college sports, but now that I’m over the shock of no longer being able to play at a high level, I’ve decided to coach so I’m dedicating my college academic career to set me up to do just that.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

