Dear Dr. Wallace:
You have given past advice to a 19-year-old girl whose fiance gave her the “ultimatum” of three weeks to stop smoking or he’d leave her and end their relationship. Your advice seemed a bit zealous when you told her she’d be choosing smoking over her relationship if she didn’t meet his demands, but in your haste to condemn smoking, you seemed insensitive to the fact that it may take her longer than three weeks to quit. You also only seemed to be looking at an answer from her point of view.
I’d like to posit another point of view when we look at this couple from the outside in. I’d like to point out that this fiance has chosen his aversion to a bad habit over his love for his future wife, and this seems incredibly shallow to me!
If two people in a relationship really care for each other, they should be able to find common ground on this issue, or any similar issue, and find a way to work together to save the relationship. I feel each party needs to step up and compromise or find a plan to work together. We should not only be looking at the young lady who is the smoker.
— Another Point of View, via email
Another Point Of View: I like your response to this young fiance’s situation, and I’m pleased to tell you that you’ve opened my mind to a potentially better solution. I hope she and her fiance are still together these days and that they are able to read your eloquent take on their particular situation.
I truly enjoy a well-thought-out suggestion from a reader who has taken interest in this column and taken the time to write to us with an opinion or suggestion. I thank you for sharing yours with our readers, and me as well.