Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve been eating properly and working out every day, and I’m in great physical shape. I’m 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 121 pounds. I plan on maintaining this weight for my entire senior year. I count calories and keep a very strict log of what I eat every day. Every night before I go to bed, I eat a small, fresh, crisp apple. I just love apples, and it’s literally my favorite routine to eat a nice, crisp apple, brush my teeth and then hop right into bed. And when I do this, I sleep like a contented baby!
My father, however, tells me I’m making a big mistake if I eat right before going to bed, because I’ll gain a lot of weight over time with all that food laying in my stomach in bed. I tell my dad that it’s only a small apple, but he says it will still convert into many pounds of lard that will be really hard to work off someday.
He keeps chirping at me and says that my body can’t work off calories while I’m sleeping. Is this true? Please don’t tell me to give up my beloved bedtime apples.
— Apple a Night Girl, via email
Dear Apple A Night Girl: It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach a goal and be in such outstanding physical condition, so first of all, congratulations!
Now, in my opinion, your dear father might be intentionally pulling your leg! Yes, it’s better to eat large meals earlier in the evening because your body can then better digest it, but in this case of your small 80-calorie apple — I vote that you can keep eating one each evening if it makes your routine comforting.