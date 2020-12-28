Dear Teens:
A 2009 survey by TD Ameritrade found that teens are putting money away for college, and it’s their top savings goal.
The results of the survey showed that 62% of teens ages 14 through 19 have saved some money for their future higher education needs. That’s a much higher rate than the 40% of adults who said they saved for college when they were teens.
The present economic climate has affected the way teens acquire money. Fewer than half of today’s teens said they get their savings money from part-time jobs, but 77% said they have saved part or all of financial gifts from their parents on certain occasions such as birthdays, graduations and holidays.
The results of the survey were no surprise to educators! Working with teens my entire life has taught me to never underestimate their intelligence, their adaptability and their strong desire to succeed. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of new thinking by all human beings around the world, and America’s teens have used the time and environment they’ve been dealing with this past year to plan ahead for their futures.
I cheer this development and look forward to seeing what other excellent steps they will take next, since they always adapt and improve upon the generations that have come before them.