From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My family and I are believers privileged to move from India to the USA legally. We are proud to have completed the process of obtaining American citizenship after having experienced persecution for our faith in God. But we have been stunned to see what prosperity can do to people, even Christians. Do most citizens — even the less fortunate — understand how blessed they are to live in this prosperous nation?
— F.C.
Dear F.C.: Materialism may do what an enemy could never achieve — materialism robs a nation of its spiritual strength. Many, particularly in the younger generations, do not know the hardships of the early beginnings; the battles for freedom, the sacrifices made for future generations.
America has probably been the most successful experiment in history. The American Dream was a glorious attempt. Its success was because it was built on the faith of our forefathers who believe in Almighty God to guide them. The early concepts of America came from Holy Scripture — and the Lord blessed us because of it.
But we have gone a long way down the wrong road, and if we do not turn back to Him, Americans will learn all about persecution.
There is no doubt that when a nation ceases to fulfill the function God intends, that nation comes to an end. Monstrous new ideas that could easily destroy our freedoms are rushing onto the scene. A terrifying spiritual and moral tide of evil has already loosed us from our spiritual moorings.
Comfort and prosperity have never enriched the world as much as adversity has done. Out of pain and problems have come the sweetest songs, the most beautiful poems and the most gripping stories. We must pray that God will turn our hearts back to Him.