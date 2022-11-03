From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s upsetting to see so many people pouring into the United States. I’m torn in my emotions since my heart also grieves for these people in great need, but it seems like much of this chaos is political rather than humanitarian. Is there a message we can give these people who are fleeing into this country thinking that it will solve all their problems?
– I.N.
Dear I.N.: When the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty was celebrated, it was a reminder that America is an immigrant nation. Nearly all of us can trace our roots to another land. After the Vietnam War, tens of thousands of immigrants came to America as refugees. Many more went to other free countries. The refugees were looking for safe havens for themselves and their families, away from wars and hunger and need. America has provided a safe haven for millions, a place where immigrants can pursue their hopes and dreams. Like the torch held by the Lady in the harbor, God’s light shines to signify that He is a refuge for all, “a helper in the time of storms.”
The world is in a state of chaos. Government officials, politicians, world leaders, and false prophets can banter back and forth and proclaim they know how to bring peace to the people, but the more they try, the more entangled it becomes. Satan is behind this all and he weaves a bit of God’s truth into the dirty rags of sin. He promises utopia but cannot deliver. Satan is the commander in deceit, the ringleader in rebellion against God.
The greatest message we can convey to others contains a wonderful truth. The Bible says, “Blessed are all who take refuge in [God]” (Psalm 2:12, ESV). This refuge is found in God’s salvation, which brings peace in the human heart.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The photo shows two brothers, ages 5 and 10, laughing as waves crash onto the rocks lining a Jekyll Island beach.
ST. MARYS — During a campaign stop in St. Marys Wednesday, Herschel Walker lashed out at President Biden’s address on the threat to democracy hours before Biden was scheduled to speak.
By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.
Deena Hoch didn’t want to get another mammogram.
Time’s unrelenting and unchecked forces have taken a toll on the building at the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway on U.S. 17.
College of Coastal Georgia recently honored the first two recipients of a scholarship honoring the legacy of a faculty member who passed away in 2021.