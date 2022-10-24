I’m 15 and just started to get seriously interested in music. When I was younger, I always liked music but never paid much attention to it other than singing along with a few choruses of popular songs on the radio.
Now that I’m older, and especially because I have several good friends who regularly play music, my interest level has risen greatly. Four of my good friends, two guys and two girls, have formed a garage band. They have a lot of fun playing covers of popular songs and they are even writing a couple of their own songs now too. A few of the band members told me that if I can learn to play the piano or keyboard, they could likely add me to their current lineup. I would love that! So, I need to start learning the piano right away if I’m going to have any chance to join this band.
The good news is my mom has always told me that she would pay for lessons if I ever became interested in music. But over the past several years I never took her up on this offer.
My father, on the other hand, has been indifferent when it comes to music. So when I told my parents the other day that I wanted to learn the piano and start taking lessons, my father told my mother and me that he felt I was already too old to begin an instrument like this. He said that most piano virtuosos start playing by the age of 7 or 8 if they want to be great.
What do you think? Am I too old to take piano lessons?
— Newly Minted Music Lover, via email
Dear Newly Minted Music Lover: You’re absolutely not too old to begin taking piano lessons! Anyone can opt to learn any instrument at any point in life. Not everyone who plays an instrument has the goal of becoming a virtuoso, as your father puts it, but instead many individuals simply like to play for fun, relaxation or a way to socialize and enjoy making music with others.
Lean on your mother’s prior offers to you and let her know that you’ll put in the effort and work to make any lessons they provide for you to be taken quite seriously.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.