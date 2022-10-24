I’m 15 and just started to get seriously interested in music. When I was younger, I always liked music but never paid much attention to it other than singing along with a few choruses of popular songs on the radio.

Now that I’m older, and especially because I have several good friends who regularly play music, my interest level has risen greatly. Four of my good friends, two guys and two girls, have formed a garage band. They have a lot of fun playing covers of popular songs and they are even writing a couple of their own songs now too. A few of the band members told me that if I can learn to play the piano or keyboard, they could likely add me to their current lineup. I would love that! So, I need to start learning the piano right away if I’m going to have any chance to join this band.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.