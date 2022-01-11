Dear Dr. Wallace:
My twin sister and I are in our early 20s. We were raised in an abusive household and had a very turbulent and traumatic childhood. Ever since I can remember, my upbringing has significantly impacted my ability to function effectively in the real world, but my sister appears to be unscathed. Unlike me, my sister has always maintained good grades in school, and she is currently finishing her undergraduate degree at a prestigious university. I, on the other hand, have been suffering for years with anxiety and depression as a result of what I experienced as a child, and to this day I struggle to maintain my current part-time job while attending community college classes.
How can two people have the same experience growing up and be affected by it so differently? I feel as though the only reasonable explanation for my lack of progress in life is that I must be the weaker sister. Thinking this makes me feel ashamed, and I worry that I will always struggle as a result of my past and continuously fall short of my sister’s triumphs.
— Feeling weaker, via email
Dear Feeling Weaker: Every individual experiences and perceives things differently from others, and explanations for why this is the case are infinite. Without knowing everything about you and your life story, I cannot tell you why you responded to your history of childhood trauma differently from the way in which your sister responded, but I can tell you that having a different response is normal.
It is important to understand that the idea of being “weaker” than your sister has no relevance to this conversation. From what I understand, both of you endured and survived an extremely difficult upbringing, and that itself is remarkable. You and your sister’s current levels of “success” and “progress” in the eyes of society and the general public are rather trivial in comparison.
What matters most is the direction in which you are headed, so do not allow yourself to get defeated and discouraged by your current struggles. Take initiative to pursue wellness and healing in your life and reach out for help regarding your mental and emotional challenges. Additionally, if your relationship with your sister is healthy and strong, I advise that you confide in her about the difficulties you are experiencing if you have not done so already. Just because your sister appears to be excelling in her life by all observable measures does not mean that she is not hurting or struggling in her own way, and you may find that you are less alone in your suffering than you originally thought.