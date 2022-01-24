Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a college student who is working part time and taking out student loans to pay for my education. While in college, I’m trying to be as frugal as possible by not spending money on anything that is not absolutely necessary. Lately, however, my friends and my girlfriend have been complaining that my unwillingness to spend money is too extreme and prevents me from doing fun things with them.
My friends, for example, frequently go to the movie theater, and I rarely join them because I don’t want to pay for a movie ticket when I could watch a different movie for free at home. My girlfriend has also been asking me to go on date nights with her to try out some new restaurants in the area, but I hate to spend money on eating out.
I do have quite a bit of money saved up, so it’s not that I don’t have anything to spend, but I’m constantly working toward paying off my student loans. For the most part, my friends and my girlfriend are understanding of my financial situation, but sometimes they tell me that if I’m never willing to spend money on anything other than basic essentials, I’m going to miss out on the fun experiences that money can buy. Do you think that I’m being unreasonable by trying to save as much money as possible at this point in my life?
— Penny Pincher,
via email
Dear Penny Pincher: Kudos to you for being conscientious about the way that you spend your money, and for working hard to pay off your student loans. Many people your age do not take student debt seriously, and continue to spend money as though their debt does not exist. It sounds like you are doing an excellent job of prioritizing your future financial situation, and I can assure you that you will one day reap many benefits as a result.
All this being said, however, it is important to remember that life is short, and you will only have one college experience in your lifetime. By no means am I recommending that you throw your budget out the window and spend money on whatever you wish, but I would encourage you to consider putting aside a little bit of money each month for you to spend freely on experiences with your friends and your girlfriend.
It is OK to miss out on some social events for the purpose of saving money, but I would not recommend sacrificing all of them.