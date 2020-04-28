From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
As I watch the news here in our country and around the world, I have little hope that things will improve. But what troubles me most is that it is difficult to encourage my adult children with small children that things will get better. When I try to do that, I feel I am being dishonest with them. Isn’t this true in today’s world?
— H.M.
Dear H.M.: On a purely human level there is little hope in the world. Immorality and lawlessness increase daily.
Wrong seems to be winning and right seems to be losing the battle for the minds and hearts of people.
Many have put faith in the stock market, technology, entertainment, pleasures and thrills. Many do all they can to bypass God. We are in trouble because we have left God out and we are reaping the tragic results.
The key to this hope is in placing our faith in the God of hope. Because He saves us out of the oppression of sin, we do not have to grieve like others who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13).
A famous cardiologist once remarked that “hope is the medicine I use more than any other.” The Bible tells us the source of hope: “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength... they shall run and not be weary” (Isaiah 40:31).
Always have hope [assurance] that God is greater than the situations we face. Sometimes it’s hard to find that which is positive and hopeful, but there is always something to be thankful for. Christ wants to give us hope for the future by walking according to His word daily. Encourage others to look forward and upwards to Christ.