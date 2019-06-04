From the writings of Rev.Billy Graham.
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been troubled by a portion of the Lord’s Prayer that has been in the news. We are told to pray for our daily bread. But most Americans have more than their daily bread and live better than most other nations on earth. Why does the Lord’s Prayer instruct us to pray this way? — P.S.
Dear P.S.: God delights in giving — even to those who have more than they need. Everything good comes from God. Whatever material things we enjoy come from God. We may work hard for them, but God is the provider and He gives them to remind us of His goodness and our constant dependence on God. The bread and the blessings are from Him.
Everything that we count as our possessions only comprises a loan from God, and it is when we lose sight of this all-pervading truth that we become greedy and covetous, thinking that what we have is to our own credit. God owns all we have, and it is our responsibility to manage everything in an acceptable way that brings glory to Him.
But the most important thing we should remember is that we are God’s possession and He wants to fill us with His truth. We should bless Him by living lives that point others to His goodness.
Whether in a season of need or plenty, we must keep our eyes on the Lord. All of God’s generosity should drive us to thanksgiving — it should be a daily part of life. Envy and greed starve on a steady diet of thanksgiving!
The Bible tells us to give thanks always, in all circumstances, because it pleases Jesus Christ (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
God gives us even rain from heaven (Acts 14:17), and He will fill our hearts with gladness if we will look to Him.