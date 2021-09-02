From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does the Bible explain how God views the human race?
— B.V.
Dear B.V.: We see ourselves as self-sufficient, self-important, and self-sustaining; God sees us as dependent, self-centered, and self-deceived. Our worldly wisdom has made us calloused and hard. Our natural wisdom, as the Scriptures teach, comes not from God, but is earthly, sensual, and devilish (James 3:15). Humans view life from a personal point of time and space, but God views us from His heavenly throne in the light of eternity.
There is the person we think we are. There is the person others think we are. And there is the person God knows we are and what we can become through Christ.
All truth is from God, whether scientific, psychological, philosophic, or religious, and He wants us to believe His truth which points us to the cross. It is there that we find forgiveness of the sins of “self” and we also find the solution to dilemmas and problems.
The wisdom of this world is cynical of what was accomplished by the death and resurrection of Christ. The Apostle Paul said, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. For it is written: ‘I will destroy the wisdom of the wise’” (1 Corinthians 1:18-19).
It is impossible for the “natural man” (the one who does not know Jesus Christ as personal Savior) to understand how God, in His grace and mercy, can forgive sinners and transform lives. It is also impossible for the natural man to comprehend how these changed lives can affect society. Those with their worldly wisdom do not understand the workings of God. But we can know the Lord Jesus today by accepting the great salvation He offers.