I’m a parent of three teens. I’m often discussing their upbringing with other parents and friends of the family as well. Virtually all other parents feel the same way I do, so we have some very interesting and in-depth discussions about many topics relating to our teens.
One of the topics we spent the most time on was alcohol and alcohol abuse. As parents, we discussed where teens get their alcohol. Sometimes they can get others to purchase it at stores for them, but in our discussions we found that some of the friends of our teens are actually given alcohol by their own parents!
Why are these parents not able to understand that this is absolutely not a good idea?
Dear Concerned Parents: Your research is indeed valid, as I’ve heard many times over the years that some parents feel it’s better for their kids to drink at home under their supervision. Other times, aunts, uncles, grandparents, stepparents or even family friends will provide alcohol to underage minors.
Any adult who provides alcohol to any minor is making a grave error, in my opinion. I’ve seen far too many letters about terrible consequences including fatal automobile accidents that involved teenagers, alcohol and often innocent other motorists.
