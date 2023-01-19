From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I recently read a blog challenging readers with this question: “What if there’s something bigger you could do… something that would fundamentally change your life for the better? Make this the focus of your life.” The point was to encourage people toward adventure. Is this the answer to living an exciting life?
– L.A.
Dear L.A.: For generations the human race has been on the great quest, trying every pathway. One path is political freedom. When found, it still doesn’t achieve a better world. Another hopeful path is education and many put complete faith in it, seeming a sensible path to travel. We are the most informed society in the history of civilization, yet the most confused. Mankind is on a great quest from birth; sometimes many years pass before realizing they are on a constant search for something — an adventure, an experience or a thrill. Others have felt freed from the need to go on seeking this nameless thing, almost dismissing the quest.
Some achieve fame and fortune in other parts of the world while many stay close to home and prosper. At a distant glance it appears they have found their way, leaving others still seeking and stumbling along. No one is alone in this quest. All mankind travels the same road, noticing the emptiness that oppresses the world, crying out for guidance, for comfort and for peace.
Where can one find satisfaction in such a quest? The Bible tells us, “Look to Me, and be saved, all you ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other” (Isaiah 45:22). This is the blessed hope. Do not cease to seek out the Lord, for you will find Him and be satisfied. What a thrilling future for those of us who know that someday we will populate the kingdom of God.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The newest Glynn County Police Officer needs a hefty load of training before he is ready for service. He also needs to grow into his uniform.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are down to just two of the 76 people indicted in an alleged massive drug trafficking conspiracy who are still on the lam.
The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a local Confederate heritage group’s suit to prevent the city of Brunswick from removing a Confederate monument from Hanover Square.
Jekyll Island Authority hopes to determine soon how to address the nearly $1.5 million in additional funds likely needed to build a public safety complex on the island.
Greg McMichael, one of three men convicted of murder and federal hate crimes for their roles in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, was moved recently to Augusta State Medical Prison.