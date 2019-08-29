From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does a Christian sin if they do not witness for God?
— C.T.
Dear C.T.: All Christians are witnesses; they are either sharing what Christ has done in their life by word and deed, or they are not. Some are negative witnesses; others keep silent about their faith, and others are quick to proclaim that Christ saves from sin. Every believer — one who possesses salvation — should desire to share this great news.
There is no substitute for the witness of the facts of the Gospel — the Holy Scriptures. The Apostle Paul gives an example of such witness: “I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you ... that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day” (1 Corinthians 15:1, 3-4).
The power to proclaim the good news was not given to the angels; it was given to redeemed people. We do this by telling what Christ has done for us. There is a wonderful passage in the psalms that sums this up: “Come and hear ... and I will declare what He has done for my soul” (Psalm 66:16).
For those who fear to speak out, let the Word of God speak for you. Satan will do everything he can to make you fearful, but he cowers at the spoken and written Word of God because he knows its power. Quoting Scripture is the one thing the devil cannot stand; it defeats him every time. When we witness, the Spirit of God goes before us preparing the way, giving us the words, and granting us courage. But this does not come without knowing God’s Word. It is our responsibility to read the Bible and declare its great truths. It is the greatest honor a Christian has: to speak the very words of God.