From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m Christian and have become a legal immigrant to the USA and am thankful for my new citizenship. I came here to find the happiness that the U.S. Constitution promises. I have to say, however, that I’ve had nothing but trouble in finding a job and it’s been hard to find friends that I can relate to.
– N.C.
Dear N.C.: In the United States, our Declaration of Independence speaks of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” but it is the “pursuit” of happiness that is guaranteed and not happiness itself. Chasing happiness may be fun for a while, but the entertainment of it soon wears thin.
There’s a better way to find a life of joy. The Apostle Paul says, “The kingdom of Heaven is not a matter of whether you get what you like to eat and drink, but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit” (Romans 14:17, Phillips). Christian joy is not outward, but inward.
Jesus told His disciples, “These things I have spoken to you… that your joy may be full” (John 15:11). He further told them that His joy is one that cannot be taken away (John 16:22). No philosophy, no ideology, no deep sorrow can dislodge the joy that Christ gives, and this is the joy that Jesus promised to His people, and this is the joy that we should seek.
All believers in Christ should find a Gospel-preaching church and get involved. The church is a storehouse of spiritual food whereby the inner man is fed, nourished and developed into maturity and then goes out to proclaim the message of salvation to others, praying that many will be converted to Christ the Savior.