Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16. A couple of days ago, I was looking at my birth certificate and noticed something odd. I was born in August of 2002, and my parents were married in April of 2002. When I asked my mom if I was born prematurely, she said no. This being the case, my mom had to have been pregnant with me well before she married my father. Math is not my best subject in school, but even I could figure this one out.
My parents are now divorced, and I feel very bad that they might have gotten married just to make me legitimate. I often wonder what might have gone through their minds back in the early days of 2002 once my mom realized she was pregnant with me. Some nights when I’m alone in bed, I fret over this topic, and to be honest, it does not make me feel good about myself.
— Concerned, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Dear Concerned: You had no say in their decision to get married, and I’m positive you had nothing to do with their divorce. You are the innocent one, and trust me, you have no reason to feel even the slightest bit responsible for anything that has gone on between your parents. All babies are true, precious wonders and are 100 percent legitimate regardless of whether the parents were married or not at the time of conception or birth. Focus on the great personal gifts and traits you possess, and know that your life was destined to be. Make the most of it, be proud of yourself, be kind to others, and do all you can to maintain a good relationship with both your mother and your father. I can tell from your thoughtful letter that you are a deep and caring individual who has concerns for others and for your place in this world. May your journey in life be interesting, compassionate and exemplary and bring you personal satisfaction. You deserve to feel good about yourself.