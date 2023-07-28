From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Aren’t there some positive aspects of alcohol, and if alcoholism is a disease that plagues a person’s mind and body, why do some Christians so clearly denounce drunkenness as a sin rather than a disease?
– A.D.
Dear A.D.: The Bible — not man — says, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is a brawler, and whoever is led astray by it is not wise” (Proverbs 20:1).
There’s deliverance from man’s tortured thoughts and freedom from the sordid habits that are destroying so many people. The Bible condemns drunkenness because it is an enemy of human life. Distilled liquors as the world has today were unknown in Bible times.
Alcohol obscures good judgment and leaves a person unable to think clearly. Some call harmless drinking a social issue. Anything that is against a person’s welfare, God is against. The occasional drink can lead to a frightening, overpowering addiction or obsession. This is not a new vice. Its ravages have always been a scourge on the human race. Alcohol is a killer, a murderer! It’s a self-inflicted impediment that springs from a person taking a drink, and a drink taking the person. Yet drinking has become one of the most serious social problems. One of the most conspicuous modes of escape is alcoholism, which has become a national catastrophe. Still, society celebrates alcohol as a great pastime.
Alcohol may be used for medicine, but it can also become a terrible drug. The way it is used today is probably one of the great evils of our time. Alcohol is the cause of untold sorrow, suffering and material loss, not to mention the spiritual implications.
People turn to alcohol often because they are trying to drown the cries and longings of the soul. Nothing but God ever completely satisfies, because the soul is made for God. Escapism seems to be the order of the day, but we cannot escape from God.
