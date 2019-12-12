Dear Dr. Wallace:
Since alcohol is made out of fruit, grain and vegetables, could it be considered a food? Even though you can get drunk on too much alcohol, can you also get some good nutrition through fruity alcoholic drinks? I do drink a bit here and there, so I would like to hope I am getting some of my daily nutrients via the “hooch.”
— Anonymous,
via email
Dear Anonymous: The Food and Drug Administration actually labels alcohol as a food that is high in calories but contains no vitamins, minerals or protein. Alcohol offers no nourishment, and it interferes with the absorption of certain minerals and harms overall nutrition.
Your ongoing alcohol consumption provides you with virtually no nutritional value at all, and you are exposed to side effects such as weight gain, inebriation and loss of personal control or personal safety — plus the safety of others if you ever drive a motor vehicle after having consumed alcohol.
If you are seeking a nutritional justification for consuming constant, ongoing streams of alcohol, you will definitely not receive this from me.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 17 and a pretty good kid. Yes, I have tried alcohol and marijuana, but I’m not addicted to anything. In fact, I haven’t touched alcohol or marijuana in the past five months. I have experimented with this stuff just to find out what it felt like. Actually, I didn’t enjoy my experiments, and I have moved on from consuming either substance.
Last week, my mom asked me if I had ever tried drugs or alcohol. I was honest and told her that I tried both but I am not involved in either. I told her that about five months ago, I tried beer, wine and a mixed drink just to discover what it felt like to consume alcohol. During that time, I also told her I smoked a joint. I promised that since then, I have been totally clean.
After my admission, I asked mom if she ever tried drugs. (I know that she tried alcohol because she is now a social drinker.) She looked at me with a shocked look on her face and then started to cry. I really felt like a fool, as my question obviously hurt her. Now I feel sorry for her and wish I had never said that. My mom is the hero of our family; she does everything for my sister and me, and she holds down a full-time job to support us.
Should I ask her again at another time if she took drugs when she was younger? My mom, my younger sister and I form our family; it’s just the three of us who live together. My parents are divorced, and we have had no direct contact with our father for many years.
— Worried About Mom’s Feelings, via email
Dear Worried: It’s possible that your mom did give drugs a try when she was young, and if she did, it would be important for her to share her use with you and your sister so you both can learn from the negative experiences she had — if she is comfortable discussing this with you.
It’s obvious that she has been drug-free for a very long time, even if she did have some exposure during her youth.
She should be praised for this, and your sister and you should tell mom how much you love her and give her a big hug!
If you wish to ask her one more time, do so at an appropriate time, and mention that you only ask so that you can learn and benefit from her experiences and apply the lessons to your own life.