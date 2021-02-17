Dear Abby:

I am 20-something years old, and my father still hits my behind sometimes. I feel it is inappropriate, but the last time I complained about it, several years ago, it didn’t go over well. It also didn’t stop his behavior. What else can I do?

Right now all I can do is try not to place myself in a position where my behind is exposed. I no longer walk in front of him or wear leggings, and I wear oversized jackets to cover it. I’m a modest dresser. I’m not provocative. Did people back in the day normally “playfully” hit their adult daughters’ behinds?

— Inappropriate

In Idaho

Dear Inappropriate: No, they did not. Your daddy is acting like a dirty old man. His behavior may seem “playful” to him, but to persist after you asked him not to is not only inappropriate but also somewhat creepy.

You are an adult. No one has a right to hit, swat or put his hands on you regardless of how he claims it’s intended. Tell him again that you don’t like it and it makes you uncomfortable, and if he persists, he will see far less of his daughter.

