From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My wife and I adopted our only child as an infant and brought her into our lives and home as though she had our blood flowing through her veins. She grew up happy and content until others began to question her about why she didn’t know her birth parents. Is there anything from Scripture that we can share with her about the depth of our love?
— A.P.
Dear A.P.: It is not uncommon for children who are adopted to feel rejection, however, often they fail to acknowledge the blessing of someone “choosing” them. Parents do not choose the children born to them, they accept them as they are. But parents who “choose” to adopt a child also reach out in order to make a difference in their lives. They aren’t unloved and unwanted by their adoptive parents; they deliberately chose to bring a particular child into their family and love them as their very own. Adoption is a wonderful blessing that many are thankful for.
In an even greater way, God loves us so much that He chose to make us part of His family. Jesus’ death and resurrection accomplishes many things for us — our forgiveness, our new life, even our eternal destiny. But something else takes place when people accept Christ, they are adopted into God’s family forever.
The Bible tells us that through salvation in Jesus Christ, we can be adopted as His children, in accordance with His pleasure and will (Ephesians 1:5).
Regardless of our family situations here on earth, God’s Word makes it clear that He has chosen us to be part of His heavenly household.
We should accept Him into our lives and live for Him and thank Him for the greatest gift given to mankind.