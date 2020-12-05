Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a close friend from my high school who was adopted when she was just 4 years old. Right now, we are both 16 years old. Her adoptive parents are very nice, and she gets along very well with them. She calls them Mom and Dad and tells me that they treat her just like she was their own blood daughter.
I live with my parents, and our situation is quite different. My parents fight all the time. I don’t mean physically fighting. I’m talking about yelling, slamming doors and throwing books and television remote control devices at each other. I’m an only child, and maybe they got married because they got pregnant with me and they didn’t know what else to do at that time.
So, all of this has me wondering if I should’ve been adopted so I could have a nice family to live with instead of a family that’s always arguing and fighting. It’s so tiring to hear it all the time, and it’s so embarrassing that I can’t ever be comfortable bringing any of my other girlfriends over to our house because I’m afraid they will see my parents “in action.”
— Embarrassed Daughter, via email
Dear Embarrassed Daughter: I’m sure your parents love you very much. Unfortunately, these are very tough times, especially for some adults who feel various new forms of pressure in their lives.
Talk to your parents, either together or separately, and let them know that their fighting and arguing bothers you so much. Ask them if you can help them in any way to bring more harmony to your household. Sometimes, parents get shocked back to their senses when a child calmly asks for a rational change to be made that will help everyone.