Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 years old and have found myself addicted to the internet to the point that it now consumes my life.
I’ve always enjoyed playing video games online, watching YouTube videos and communicating with people in various chat rooms. But during the COVID-19 lockdown, these behaviors have turned into addictions. When my high school courses transitioned to an online platform, I no longer felt forced to pay attention to my class lectures. So, I messed around on the internet instead. Once my grades began to suffer, I decided to try to pay more attention to my classes. But I failed miserably. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t prevent myself from looking at my phone or opening another web browser tab on my laptop without feeling extremely uncomfortable and jittery.
As the world has slowly opened back up since the pandemic, I’ve noticed that I’ve also lost interest in what should otherwise be “fun” activities. For example, I went on a camping trip with my friends last month. Because we had no internet connection, I was miserable. Even when we went on beautiful, scenic hikes, I couldn’t shake my desire to be back at home on my computer. I kept thinking about it. It completely ruined my experience of the trip.
I’m nervous about how I’ll be able to attend college, hold a job and simply live a productive life with my uncontrollable internet craving. I’m realizing that I’m beginning to find the online world to be more interesting and exciting than the “real” world, and that discovery has been very unsettling.
— Addicted to the
internet, via email
Dear Addicted To The Internet: Unfortunately, there are many other teenagers, and even adults, struggling with this same issue. Having unlimited access to constant stimulation via the internet has caused many people’s attention spans and interest in other activities to dwindle.
You are right to be worried about how this addiction will affect your success and quality of life in the future. Unlike the way things work in real life, instant gratification and stimulation await you on the internet at the click of a button. The more time you spend deriving pleasure from online activities, the more boring your school and work responsibilities will seem in comparison. Some of the greatest joys in life, such as spending time with friends and being outside in nature, will also seem dull and uninteresting.