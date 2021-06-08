From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is Adam blamed for the fall of the human race? Shouldn’t God take some of the blame for creating man in the first place?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: Adam was the fountainhead of the human race. He sprang up by the hand of God like a crystal-clear spring from the ground. Adam was permitted to choose whether he would become a river running through pleasant green pastures or a muddy torrent — cold and miserable in itself and unable to bring fruitfulness to the surrounding land.
God isn’t to blame for the tragic snarl in which the world has so long found itself. The fault lies squarely with Adam — Adam who was given a choice and chose to listen to the lies of the Tempter [Satan] rather than to the truth of God!
The history of the human race from that day has been the story of man’s futile effort to gain back the position that was lost by Adam’s fall. “But this is unfair!” some say. “Why should we suffer today because the first man sinned at the beginning of time? Why should we go on being punished every day of our lives?’’
Mankind attempts to excuse away sin, believing somehow that mankind can improve itself by improving his environment. Yet the first sin was committed in God’s perfect environment. Think of the cold, dark river that runs at the bottom of the deep, dreary gorge. Why doesn’t this river make its way back up to the warm, pleasant fields that lie above it? Because it can’t; it has no power within itself.
The story of the river is the story of man: winding, twisting, and plunging ever deeper into the frightening darkness. In despair, we turn against God and blame Him — finding fault with His mercy and love. Humanity is called be humble before God who will forgive and grant salvation.