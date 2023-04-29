Dear Abby:

In many ways, I am blessed. I have an amazing family, a great husband and a well-paying job that I enjoy. My only problem is, I hate myself. I hide my pain with humor (I’m pretty funny). I have some childhood sexual abuse trauma and have had a lot of counseling. I’m hesitant to blame my current issues on something that happened so long ago, but why can’t I get my life together? I’m so happy now, so why is this dragging me down?

