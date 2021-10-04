Dear Abby:

For the last three years, I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I finally found the courage to leave. Throughout the time I was with my ex, I self-medicated with alcohol because I felt ugly and unloved. One day, while I was out and intoxicated, I created an online profile on a dating app. Three days later, I went on a date that went absolutely great. We spent the entire weekend together and have seen each other for the last three months since then.

My problem is I still have feelings for my abusive ex. The man I am currently seeing is loving and caring. He already talks about marriage and giving me a life I deserve. At the beginning, I was very into him, but maybe now I’m realizing he was a rebound because, as time passes, I do not share the same feelings he does. I am worried I will lose this man and perhaps a great life over someone who caused me so much pain and grief. Please help.

— Stuck In My Past

Dear Stuck: Although you may be tempted in that direction, the one thing you do not need is to return to your prior toxic relationship. Before you commit to another relationship, you must resolve your alcohol problem. The next item on your agenda should be getting reacquainted with the worthwhile person that you are.

Although your new boyfriend seems loving and caring, neither of you knows the other well enough after only three months to make a well-reasoned lifetime commitment.

It shows insight that you are thinking this may be a rebound relationship rather than the real thing. Listen to your intuition. It is telling you something important, so slow down!

