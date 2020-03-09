From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can I be certain that God is in control in the midst of conflict?
— G.C.
Dear G.C.: For those who belong to Christ and have Him at the center of life, God is near. When we struggle, fight, and strive for our way, we are not “resting” in the Lord. “Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him; do not fret” (Psalm 37:7).
We must let go of inner tensions that life sends our way, trusting in God moment by moment. A victorious Christian is confident that God is in control. Reliance on the Holy Spirit gives us physical and emotional rest as we set our minds on Christ.
The Bible tells us: “But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him... because they are spiritually discerned.... But we have the mind of Christ” (1 Corinthians 2:14-16).
We are the dwelling place of the Holy Spirit. Jesus promised that God the Father would send His spirit to help us in all things. We must admit our weakness so that we can ask Him to take over. Standing with Christ means that we stand aside and let Him have His way in our hearts and minds.
What a comfort to know that our Savior is constantly praying for us. “[There is] no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit.... For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit... because He makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God” (Romans 8:1, 5, 27).
This should be a tremendous encouragement to every follower of Christ.