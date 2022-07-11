From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Should Christians interact with non-religious people since the Bible says that we are to be separated from the world?
– W.C.
Dear W.C.: Jesus dined with sinners, but He did not allow the social group to conform Him to its ways. He seized every opportunity to present a spiritual truth and to lead souls from death to life. Our social contacts should not only be pleasant, they should be opportunities to share our faith with those who do not yet know Christ.
We must not conform to the world spiritually. We are not to be conformed to the world’s definition of what it means to be religious, but we are to make sure that we have met God’s requirements for discipleship.
No nation was ever more religious than Israel in the days of the prophet Isaiah. The temple was filled and prayer was heard in the house of God. But there was a lack of true devotion in Israel’s worship. The nation was deteriorating morally. Speaking as God commanded, His servant Isaiah said, “Bring no more futile sacrifices; incense is an abomination to Me. The New Moons, the Sabbaths, and the calling of assemblies—I cannot endure iniquity and the sacred meeting” (Isaiah 1:13).
Then Isaiah told them how they could be cleansed from their sin. He said, “Wash yourselves… put away the evil of your doings from before My eyes. Cease to do evil. … ‘Come now, and let us reason together,’ says the Lord, ‘though your sins be like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow’” (Isaiah 1:16, 18).
There are multitudes of people who do not give themselves to Jesus Christ, because they have conformed to this world. They are afraid of being called fanatic and pious. A true Christian is a nonconformist. This is our reasonable service to the Lord.