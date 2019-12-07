Dear Dr. Wallace:

I remember reading in your column that you felt waiters and waitresses should be tipped for prompt, efficient and courteous service. You said that excellent food servers should be given a 20% tip, tapering down to 5% for poor service and nothing for really horrible service.

I’m a food server at a family restaurant, and I strongly disagree with your tipping philosophy. No matter how poor the service is, a reasonable tip should be left following a meal. You must remember that food servers work very hard for their money, and the majority of them earn minimum wage. Only a fortunate few earn more than minimum wage. That’s why tips are necessary.

Many people read your column and are influenced by what you write. Please give us food service workers a break.

— Waitress,

Austin, Texas

Dear Waitress: Americans and Canadians are the best tippers on the planet. We tip food servers, taxi drivers, hotel and airport baggage handlers, haircutters, stylists and a host of other service-oriented workers. In many countries, tipping is considered an insult to those providing a service. In North America, it has become a part of the culture. But a tip is not a handout. The intent is to reward the food server for providing good service. In the food industry, superior servers make better tips. That’s the way it should be.

