Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a sensitive problem. I received a Christmas gift, and I don’t like it at all! I really want to take it back and exchange it for something more useful to me, but I don’t want to hurt my mom’s feelings (she’s the one who gave it to me). What was the gift? My mom got me a book, and I’m not the least bit interested in reading it.
I want to take back the book and get something different, like a new pair of hiking shoes. Ever since the pandemic hit our nation, there has not been much for us teens to do anymore. We can’t see live music shows; we can’t go to school dances; we can hardly socialize at all anymore. This truly makes life a drag for my closest friends and me.
Now everyone on television and in the media says it’s not safe indoors and that we should spend more time outdoors. So, that’s how we decided to get our exercise! We’ve researched the internet and found all of the good hiking trails in and around our city. We love getting outdoors and hiking together to tell one another stories and have a few laughs while we also get some safe exercise, since our local gym is also still closed.
Do you think it’s OK if I take the book back and get some useful hiking shoes?
— Practical Teen,
via email
Dear Practical Teen: The missing element for me is the topic of the book your mother gave you. It may have had sentimental value to her (or potentially you!), and in such a case, it would not be wise to ask to return it. It could also have been on a topic your mother, as a diligent parent, might feel is relevant and important to you and your life right now, so this would be another instance I would lean on the side of keeping — and reading — the book. I think you should keep the gift your mother gave you and read the book.
If, however, the book was simply on a general topic that had no emotional or practical ties like I outlined above, then I would agree trading in the book for some hiking shoes would make sense.