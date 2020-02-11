Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m enrolled in a public speaking class at the University of Iowa, and I really enjoy the class. I’ve always been nervous about giving oral reports, and that’s why I’m taking this particular class. I’m scheduled to give my first speech in front of the class in a couple of weeks. I know my material well — it’s about being kind and compassionate to animals, because I want to become a veterinarian someday — but I feel uncomfortable about the formal presentation.
I know that you speak to a lot of different audiences, and I would like to hear any good advice you could give me about public speaking. Our instructor has given us tips on how to present a successful speech, but you may have one or two that are not on his list. I really enjoy this class and want to do my best, and I really need an A!
— Nervous Speaker, Ames, Iowa
Dear Nervous Speaker: Indeed, I have been asked to speak before many groups, ranging in sizes from 22 people to more than 3,000. But regardless of the audience’s size, I’m always just a touch nervous before speaking. However, I find that once my speech is underway, the butterflies go away, and I relax and find a nice rhythm.
I also enjoyed taking a public speaking class one semester at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana. That class helped prepare me to speak despite a touch of nervousness. Here are the techniques I’ve picked up along the way. Good luck to you!
• Never memorize a speech, but know your subject matter well.
• Use notecards whenever possible. Keywords and ideas should be printed in easy-to-read form. Use bullet points, not complete sentences.
• Practice in front of a mirror, looking yourself in the eye as you speak.
• Know as much about your audience as possible in advance. This will subconsciously help you relax.
• Keep constant eye contact with the audience, but do look to your left and right occasionally as you speak.
• Whenever possible, use a rostrum.
• Don’t consume food for two hours before speaking. Never consume coffee, tea or soft drinks before speaking. Drink water or a light juice only.
• If you make a grammatical mistake or a misstatement, correct yourself immediately, do not apologize and simply carry on. Your audience knows you are human, and they also know it takes great fortitude and courage to speak publicly.