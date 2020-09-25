Dr. Wallace:
I usually read your column, as I find the topics interesting, and I usually agree with your advice. However, I wasn’t happy with some recent advice you gave to a young lady who wanted to stay with her grandparents in her existing city and graduate instead of moving to another city to live with her parents. You advised her to move with her parents.
High school is a very crucial time for teens. It’s important for them to feel a part of things, especially at that stage in their development of growing into young adults.
Going to a new school, she’ll have to start all over making new friends. High school should be enjoyable and memorable with friends you’ve had for years.
So, I disagree with your advice. I think it would be best for her to graduate with her friends and join her parents later, because high school is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
— Reader With Another Viewpoint, via email
Reader With Another Viewpoint: I thank you for your readership and am happy to provide you a chance to express your opinion here. I understand your position, and you offer good reasons not to move to a new school, but I must stick with my original advice; she should move with her mom and dad.
Young people are quite resilient, and most teens adjust to a new school and new set of friends rapidly.