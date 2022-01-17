From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham
I am elderly, but when I see the way the world is today, it seems nearly impossible for young people to ever know what purity is. I have to say that the older generation has not set a very good example. The language alone that comes from our politicians and entertainers has deposited utter filth in young minds. What does the Bible mean when it says that people should be “pure in heart?”
– G.Q.
Dear G.Q.: Jesus Himself spoke of the “pure in heart.” A pure heart is a reflection of doing what God wants us to do. Our inner being is the root of all our actions. From our hearts come our motives, our desires, our goals and our emotions.
The “inner-self” eventually reveals our outward actions. If our hearts aren’t right, our actions won’t be right either. Jesus described the inner man; full of selfishness, hatred, jealousy, pride, foolish living, etc. (Mark 7:21-22). This is not a very pretty picture of the human race.
The Scripture warns about evil communications that corrupt the mind. Off-color jokes and dirty stories have no place in society, certainly not in the Christian life. People are engaging in immorality simply by the way they talk. The Bible teaches that a person who can control his tongue can control his whole personality. In fact, self-control is one of the many godly attributes of Christ.
But when we come to God in faith and ask for forgiveness, He makes us pure through Jesus. “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin (1 John 1:7). Then day by day, as we follow the Holy Spirit, He helps us turn from evil and seek what is good. God does want us to have pure hearts, and He blesses the “pure in heart,” just as the Bible says.