From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is there a prayer for the new year that can give hope and courage to face the ever-changing world we are living in today?
– N.Y.
Dear N.Y.: Our Father and our God, at the beginning of this new year we confess our need of Your presence and Your guidance as we face the future.
We each have our hopes and expectations for the year that is ahead—but You alone know what it holds for us, and only You can give us strength and the wisdom we will need to meet its challenges. Help us to humbly put our hands into Your hand, and to trust You and to seek Your will for our lives.
In the midst of our daily preoccupations and heartaches, help us to turn to You for the stability and comfort we need. In the midst of life’s temptations and the pull of our stubborn self-will, help us not to lose our way but to have the courage to do what is right in Your sight, regardless of the cost.
Help us to pray for our nation during these difficult times. We especially pray for Your protection on all those who serve in our armed forces, and we thank You for their commitment to defend our freedoms, even at the cost of their own lives.
Help us to look back and thank You for Your goodness to us—far beyond what we have deserved. May we never presume on Your past goodness or forget Your mercies to us, but may they instead lead us to repentance and to a new commitment to make You the foundation and center of our lives. Help us to look to You with expectancy, faith, and guidance so that we can point others to You as the hope for the world.