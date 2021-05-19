From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

God made the world and put us in it. Why do we have to change the way we live in order to be saved as long as we do good unto others?

— C.W.

Dear C.W.: Many people struggle with whether to receive the forgiveness of Christ and accept His salvation. They want Christ to walk with them, but they don’t really want to walk with Him — along His pathway of forsaking all that goes against the Word of God.

We cannot live a good enough life to earn salvation, but when we repent of sin before holy God and receive His free gift of eternal life, He transforms our hearts and gives us a desire to live according to His will. A new life begins the moment we say yes to Jesus; His Holy Spirit takes up residence in our hearts.

The Bible says it this way: “The mystery… has been revealed to His saints. To them God willed to make known what are the riches of the glory… which is Christ in you, the hope of glory… that we may present every [one] perfect [complete] in Christ Jesus” (Colossians 1:26-28).

Those who walk according to the ways of the world walk with Satan, and he doesn’t go out of his way to bother them. But those who are in Christ will become targets of Satan who will use all of his diabolical techniques to thwart and hinder the child of God. This is why it’s vital to walk with Christ, His way. Remember Jesus said, “Follow Me.”

As His people persist in Bible study, prayer, and seeking the fellowship of other believers, we begin to grow and treasure the discipline of living as children of light in a very dark world. Jesus stands ready with open arms to welcome anyone who will put their faith and trust in Him alone.

