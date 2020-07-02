Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a Christian. My boyfriend is a wonderful fellow, but he happens to be an atheist and said he will remain an atheist until the day he leaves this earth.
I love my boyfriend, and he loves me, and we plan to get married in a year or two. My parents are also Christian, and they are quite against me marrying an atheist. In fact, they’re horrified at the thought. I keep telling them that once we are married, I feel I can help my new husband to become a Christian, but my parents do not see this as a likely possibility.
My father has given me three speeches about “cutting my losses” already. I’m not nearly as stressed or freaked out about this as my traditional parents are.
What do you think? Are my odds good that I can win him over to my beliefs
and morality?
— Christian Girl, via email
Dear Christian Girl: I think it would be a big mistake to enter into a marriage with the idea that you can encourage your husband to convert from an atheist to a Christian. If you truly continue to believe this is possible, this conversation would best take place before any marriage agreement. This way, the two of you could really have an in-depth conversation about this matter, and I’d further suggest that you discuss whether or not you would be planning to have children, and if so, how they would be raised — in church or with atheist beliefs.
I can understand why your parents are concerned. Their Christian daughter is about to marry a man with polar opposite religious view to theirs.
See where an open conversation goes with your guy. Everyone deserves the right to hold their own set of beliefs. But when two individuals are so far apart on a quite foundational part of a marriage, it can rightfully cause concerns. Don’t focus on your parents here; focus on your own set of beliefs and your own comfort levels. Consider where you would be if you do your very best to convince your boyfriend to become a Christian, and he continues to refuse.
You may want to think carefully about how such a marriage would hold up over many years and decades with all of the opposite messages you’d each be sending to each other. In the end, it’s your decision, but to move forward with a marriage believing you can change your spouse’s core beliefs is not realistic.