Dear Dr. Wallace:
I was playing with our family dog a few months ago when he accidentally bit my finger when I tried to remove a ball from his mouth! My mom washed my finger with some soapy water and put some hydrogen peroxide on the bite. She told me it should heal in about two weeks, and she was right; it did heal up quickly and nicely. I learned a lesson to keep my hand out of our dog’s mouth! He’s a good boy and didn’t mean to bite me, so in a way that accident was my own fault.
A month later, my 3-year-old brother bit me on my arm because I wouldn’t give him a piece of candy that he wanted immediately. We were just getting ready for dinner and my mom told me he had to wait until later to eat any sweets. Well, this little rascal bit me during his tantrum!
My father immediately disciplined my little brother for doing this. My mom jumped up and washed my bite (which broke my skin in two places) with soap and peroxide, exactly how she did with my dog bite. However, it’s been 10 days and this “brother bite” has become infected, so I had to go to the doctor with my mom. Why did the dog bite heal and the human bite get infected?
— Twice Bitten, via email
Dear Twice Bitten: Many medical professionals over the years have explained to me the interesting differences between a human bite and a dog bite. Most feel that they would rather be bitten by a dog than by a human because human bites transmit more bacteria and are indeed more likely to become infected, as occurred in your case.
It sounds illogical, but the human mouth has more bacteria in it than is found in almost all animals’ mouths! Remember that any bite that breaks the skin should be treated immediately and thoroughly. Consult a medical professional immediately if there is any problem noticed during the healing process.