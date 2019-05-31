From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I generally respect pastors and preachers, but I think it is dangerous for them to condemn everyone as a sinner. There are many good people even if they aren’t religious. Doesn’t it seem unchristian to put everybody in the same category?
— N.S.
Dear N.S.: Christians do not set the standard of truth, this is God’s exclusive territory. Not only are Christians commanded to obey God’s standard; all people are commanded to do so. By God’s standard there are two groups of people in the world: believers in Christ and unbelievers, those who reject Jesus Christ as the Lord God.
The Bible says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). If there were no other reason, that in itself would be sufficient. But there is a second reason also. Good people are measured by human standards. It is when we make the comparison with the holiness of God that we realize that every person falls short and is a sinner before God. He alone is the world’s only example of One who was without sin (2 Corinthians 5:21).
We must acknowledge that there is a defect in human nature, a built-in waywardness that comes from man’s rebellion against God. “There is none righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10).
Man’s nature and destiny are revealed in the Scriptures and while multitudes will deny its truth, the truth does not change. In taking our human nature upon Himself, Jesus showed us what we might become and what God meant us to be. He will give us the power and might to live up to His standard if we will repent of our sin and submit ourselves to Him. There is no greater joy than knowing that our sins are forgiven and that the Savior of the world wants us to spend eternity with Him.