From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been told that to live in peace mankind should not fight with one another. Is this reasonable and why do Christians think it is okay to challenge others’ beliefs?
— F.S.
Dear F.S.: There is an expression that says, “Don’t fight it — it’s bigger than both of us.” But the truth is mankind has a fighting spirit. From the beginning man has fought man; and more troubling, man has fought against God and His truth.
The Bible says that the world is embroiled in the great battle between right and wrong. “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20). A Christian’s responsibility is to speak truth in the midst of an unbelieving world.
Some may do this in the wrong spirit, but God’s truth remains and God Himself will fight our battles. But this does not mean that Christians are to be silent when society assaults the Word of God.
We must take a stand in light of God’s truth that has stood the test of time and it cannot be cancelled out by any man, religion, or belief system.
“We do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12). The battles on earth are far less than what is taking place in the heavenly realm known to God. But on earth He empowers His people to be strong and to put on the armor of God, which is the Spirit of God that empowers us to overcome sin’s power.
The U.S. military fights to protect the nation’s freedoms and God’s people ought to proclaim His truth because it is the only hope that mankind has to live in freedom for eternity.