Dear Abby:

I have a good, if not terribly close, relationship with my adult son and daughter. We speak every few weeks. They live some distance away. There’s no drama, no negative angst between us. My husband and I will soon be celebrating our 60th wedding anniversary. Neither our son nor our daughter has acknowledged the occasion nor asked if we wish to celebrate it. I assume they are somehow unaware of this milestone.

