Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 19 (and nearly 20) and recently engaged to a great guy who is 29 years old. I met him doing volunteer work a little over a year ago, and it was love at first sight for both of us. My problem is my parents do not approve of our plans to marry at all. They don’t like our age gap, and they tell me that it worries them a lot. They like my guy well enough, but they are super worried because he is “so much” older than I am.
I don’t see this 10-year age difference as any kind of problem because I’m an adult now and have been for nearly two years. I’ve lived on my own with my roommates (two girlfriends from high school) and I have a good job. I’m a responsible person.
Do you feel a 10-year difference is a big problem?
— Engaged but Parents Are Enraged
Dear Engaged But Parents Are Enraged: I agree that age differences are less important when both parties are over 18 years old. I vote with you that you proceed with your plans to marry your fiance and live happily ever after. It will take a little time, but your family will come to realize that love overcomes all obstacles.
But if you had been a 17-year-old senior who wanted to get married after graduation upon turning 18, I would have encouraged you to wait at least a year to see if the love was still there. In your case, you’ve hit the mark already on the only two concerns I might have had.
You’ve got my blessing. Good luck to the two of you!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 17 years old and dating a guy who will be 19 years old next month. I like him a lot, but it seems that my boyfriend has an anger issue. He got into a fight with a total stranger after an argument at a gasoline station recently, and he was arrested! I was going to end the relationship, but my older brother said I should give him a second chance because, according to my brother, “All guys make mistakes.”
Big bro says I should give him a chance to show that this behavior is not typical for him. However, I thought back and remembered a few times I saw him almost get into fights at parties we attended together. Mostly, he got mad at other guys who “looked at me for too long,” or even guys who said a polite hello to me.
I didn’t want to get into a big discussion with my brother about this, but now after I have thought about things for a while, I think I am going to dump this boyfriend and stay single for a while. Does that make sense to you?
— About to Break Up, a
via email
Dear About To Break Up: It makes perfect sense to me. You’ll be doing the right thing. Anytime someone gets into a regular fistfight, it’s a huge red flag.
At your age, being single for a while can be a good thing. Take your time, and don’t feel you have to rush into a new relationship either. You deserve to spend time with a partner who won’t be ready to fight at the drop of a hat anytime someone looks at you or talks to you.