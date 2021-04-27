Missions in Moscow, Tsunami relief efforts in Sri Lanka and perilous journeys to gang-infested communities in Mexico are just a few Christian ministry experiences that prove Paul Varnedoe is a man of determination. Prior to his retirement, Varnedoe’s time in the U.S. Navy, a sales career and his most important roles as a husband and father also kept him steadily on the move. Most recently, Varnedoe ventured with his son on a motorcycle trip to the mountains of North Carolina. Varnedoe explains, “I like to climb the highest ladder and fly down the largest zipline!”
Unfortunately, the knee pain Varnedoe first experienced decades ago began to worsen with each new adventure. He soon realized he was dealing with osteoarthritis, a degenerative disease that mirrors his own determined nature and the most common cause of knee pain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. suffer pain caused by osteoarthritis. Over time, aches often turn to agony with continuous damage or breakdown of cartilage between the bones.
Taking action
After Varnedoe began experiencing significant discomfort during everyday activities like climbing stairs and working in his garden, he decided it was time to take action. Varnedoe scheduled an appointment at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery with Denny A. Carter, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus Chief of Staff.
Carter had already been seeing Varnedoe as a patient for about four years prior to his surgery. “We like to begin with the least invasive and least aggressive treatments,” says Carter. Those more conservative treatment options can include things like weight loss, physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, corticosteroid injections and gel injections. Varnedoe appreciated that he never felt rushed toward knee replacement by Carter and trusted him fully to finally operate. In December 2020, he confidently told Carter, “To heck with this. Let’s go ahead and get this done!”
Varnedoe speaks highly of his entire experience with Carter and every team member he encountered at Southeast Georgia Health System. “I felt well-informed and comfortable every step of the way,” he states. Carter agrees that a successful operation requires the work of trusted team members, adding, “Everyone is important. From the nurses in my office to the pre- and post-surgical teams, including physical therapy and non-clinical staff. They all play a vital role in the success of a patient’s recovery.” Besides a reliable team of medical professionals, something less traditional instilled some extra confidence in Varnedoe.
Providing accuracy with robotic technology
Since 2018, Health System orthopaedic surgeons have been relying on Mako® Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery to ensure incredible accuracy, as well as significantly improve outcomes for hundreds of total knee replacement patients each year. Here’s how it works:
• Physicians make a 3D computer model of the patient’s unique knee anatomy to create a personalized surgical plan.
• With the highly advanced, physician-controlled robotic system’s real-time feedback, surgeons resurface the knee, leaving healthy bone and tissue untouched and removing only diseased bone.
• An implant is aligned and placed in the joint with reproducible precision, which can result in a more natural feeling knee.
Carter emphasizes that the surgeon is still very much in charge of the operation and not the Mako technology itself. He explains, “The Mako system allows us to perform knee and hip replacements precisely and accurately.”
While this innovative technology may improve outcomes, successful recovery depends on the patient and their commitment to postoperative physical therapy. Carter adds, “The surgery itself takes a little more than an hour, but the majority of time is spent in the recovery and physical rehabilitation phase. Rehab is initially challenging but typically improves rapidly over time.” Varnedoe agrees with the importance of following through with prescribed physical therapy and shared that his knee replacement now feels great. In fact, the operation was such a success that he already has a total knee replacement surgery scheduled for his other knee. Once his May 2021 operation is complete, Varnedoe will have double the knee replacement and double the adventure ahead of him. His son and daughter-in-law are expecting twin boys this summer! There will be no slowing down for this gallant grandpa-to-be who unsurprisingly declared “This is going to be fun!”
A strategic affiliate of Southeast Georgia Health System, Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery has offices in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and St. Marys. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 912-466-7340 or visit sghs.org/summit.