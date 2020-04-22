A new online tool is available to help Coastal Georgia residents giving and seeking funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation has partnered with United Way of Coastal Georgia, Inc., to create a website to help people through the Community Emergency Needs Fund.
The fund will help agencies provide the basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, water, prescription drugs, health care and transportation to work and medical care.
The fund is designed to complement the work of public health agencies, nonprofits and governments and expand local capacity to support individuals and families experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus outbreak.
So far, local residents have donated more than $400,000, with the first round of funding to begin soon.
Among the donors are Robin and Davis Love with a pledge of $50,000 to support the effort.
Instead of soliciting applications or requests for help, the foundation and United Way will meet with community advisors and funders to identify how to distribute the help. Organizations currently providing services associated with priorities of the needs fund will receive extra resources and relief.
The foundation is conducting a nonprofit community assessment to learn more about the agencies responding to the ongoing health crisis. The survey asks questions such as the primary focus, areas served, how operations have changed as a result of COVID-19, the types of services provided, financial ramifications as a result of the outbreak, how long organizations can continue running at current capacity, cash reserves and more.
Go to coastalgeorgiafoundation.org for a link to the survey.