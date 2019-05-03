Entrepreneurs are a special breed. It takes a different kind of drive and determination to start your own business from scratch and make it a success.
There’s also no instruction manual to tell you how to make your business a success. You can read books and learn the ends and outs of running a business, but there is no better teacher than someone who has been in your shoes before.
That is what makes something like One Million Cups such a special and useful tool for budding entrepreneurs.
For those who don’t know, One Million Cups is a national initiative that aims to create entrepreneurial ecosystems that can transform communities.
At One Million Cups’ meetings, entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs talk to each other about their journeys through building their businesses — their successes, their pitfalls — and how they navigated the landscape to achieve their dreams.
On Wednesday, the local meeting for One Million Cups celebrated its third anniversary. Skip Mounts, the dean of the business school at College of Coastal Georgia, brought the One Million Cups concept to the Golden Isles in 2016.
Mounts used the program to spark conversations on entrepreneurship. He said several asked him what he would do when the ideas ran out after six months. After three years, the talks about entrepreneurship are still going.
To us, that points to just how much the business sector in Glynn County is growing.
A new batch of entrepreneurs are embracing the challenge and helping improve our community in the process. Entrepreneurs like Crawford Perkins, who recently opened his SoGlo Guitar Gallery on Gloucester Street; Erik Vonk, owner of the successful downtown distillery Richland Rum and others show that there is a path for success in Brunswick.
Perhaps no one embodies that entrepreneur spirit as much as Susan Bates, the owner of Tipsy McSway’s.
Mounts presented Bates a plaque thanking her for her leadership and hospitality. Tipsy McSway’s has frequently been the meeting spot for the One Million Cups, as it was Wednesday, and become a key part of downtown Brunswick’s revitalization.
What One Million Cups has done is brought together some of the brightest and best business minds in our area to talk, share and learn from each other.
A thriving business community will go a long way to helping bring even more businesses to our area. We appreciate Mounts helping to drive the conversation in a way that is both helpful and informational for fellow entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs.