Brunswick’s Okefenokee Aquatic Club traveled to Jacksonville recently to compete in the May Age Group Meet hosted by The Bolles School.
Logan Tacbas, 10, competed in three new events this season, swimming state cuts in the 50m backstroke with a time of 45.38 seconds, as well as the 50m breaststroke with a time of 52.68 seconds.
She is eligible to swim these events when she travels to compete in the State Championship meet at Georgia Tech in July. She was just 0.08 seconds from swimming the 50m freestyle state cut time and is determined to achieve it at the next meet.
Kellen Desrosiers, 13, competed in three events. In the 100m freestyle, he swam a personal record time of 1:12.43 — an impressive drop of 10.98 seconds off his time just 3 weeks earlier. He also dropped 4.34 seconds off this 50m freestyle with a time of 30.90 seconds.
Alexis Ishchenko, 11, set times in three events. Her best was the 50m breaststroke, in which she swam a time of 51.25 seconds and earned third place in her age group.
Luca Desrosiers, 15, competed in three events, setting a time of 28.07 in the 50m freestyle. His 200m individual medley time of 2:58.46 earned him a second-place finish in his age group.