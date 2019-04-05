Willie Farris Champion, 97, of Brunswick, passed away quietly Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Don Spires officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Red Oak Cemetery, in Warwick, Ga.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born Feb. 24, 1922, in Doles, Ga. (Worth County), to the late Benjamin H. and Alice P. Champion, she was retired from the accounting department with Brunswick Pulp and Paper after 40 years of service, where she received many outstanding employee awards. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School class, was a choir member and served on many church committees. She had been a resident of Brunswick since the early 1940s, moving here with her parents like many others during World War II, so her father could work in the Brunswick Shipyards. She was a godly woman who was dedicated to her parents and family. She will be remembered for her love of people and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Clarice Champion Bearden; and a sister, Elizabeth Champion Souter.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews, Alice Bearden Norris of Brunswick, formerly of Sylvester, and Gwendolyn Russell, Wendell Souter, Lee Souter, Barbara Futrill and Carlton Souter, all of Sylvester, Wayne Bearden and wife, Barbara, of Miami, Harold Bearden and wife, Cathy, of Jonesboro, Ga.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.