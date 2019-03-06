William “Will” Aldrich Sancomb, passed away on Saturday, March 2 in Seattle, Wash. He was 58 years of age. He was born Feb. 18, 1961, in Savannah, Ga.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelli Jean Sancomb and Christina Marie Sancomb; two granddaughters and two grandsons; his parents, William Patrick and Barbara Ann Sancomb of Harris Neck, in Townsend, Ga.; a brother, Shawn Sancomb (Brenda Lee), of Savannah; four sisters, Kate Spence (David), of Mill Spring, N.C., Julie Martin, of Hendersonville, N.C., Susan Murdoch, of Savannah, and Shelly Grissette (Danny), of Darien, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to 3131 Julienton Drive NE, Townsend, GA 31331.