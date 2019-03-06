William “Will” Aldrich Sancomb, passed away on Saturday, March 2 in Seattle, Wash. He was 58 years of age. He was born Feb. 18, 1961, in Savannah, Ga.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelli Jean Sancomb and Christina Marie Sancomb; two granddaughters and two grandsons; his parents, William Patrick and Barbara Ann Sancomb of Harris Neck, in Townsend, Ga.; a brother, Shawn Sancomb (Brenda Lee), of Savannah; four sisters, Kate Spence (David), of Mill Spring, N.C., Julie Martin, of Hendersonville, N.C., Susan Murdoch, of Savannah, and Shelly Grissette (Danny), of Darien, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to 3131 Julienton Drive NE, Townsend, GA 31331.

More from this section

William Brannan

William Brannan

William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.

Donald Rebstock

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.