William Thomas “Billy” Parker, 83, of Alpharetta, Ga., and formerly of St. Simons Island and Newnan, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. He will be remembered for his quick wit, and loyalty to his family and friends.

Born on May 7, 1935, to the late Thomas Henry Parker and Janet Perdue Parker, Billy was raised in Perry, Ga. and graduated from Perry High School.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Beverly Jennings Parker; daughters, Samantha Kuester (Mark), of Cumming, Ga., and Leigh Anne Draughon (Robb), of Dunwoody, Ga.; grandchildren, Sydney and Drew Kuester, and Caroline and Kate Draughon.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at The Branches Club, 1318 Winding Branch Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tapestry House Senior Living, 2725 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022.

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., wife of the late Dr. William E. “Billy” Gause Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street…

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.

Patricia S. McGimsey of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Jerry Herman Carter, 74, of Nahunta, Ga., passed away Jan. 25 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.