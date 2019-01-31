William Thomas “Billy” Parker, 83, of Alpharetta, Ga., and formerly of St. Simons Island and Newnan, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. He will be remembered for his quick wit, and loyalty to his family and friends.
Born on May 7, 1935, to the late Thomas Henry Parker and Janet Perdue Parker, Billy was raised in Perry, Ga. and graduated from Perry High School.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Beverly Jennings Parker; daughters, Samantha Kuester (Mark), of Cumming, Ga., and Leigh Anne Draughon (Robb), of Dunwoody, Ga.; grandchildren, Sydney and Drew Kuester, and Caroline and Kate Draughon.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at The Branches Club, 1318 Winding Branch Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tapestry House Senior Living, 2725 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022.