William Tony Henrique Sr., 78, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Brunswick, Ga., his parents were Joe Henrique and Cleo Ammons Henrique. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Jo Henrique.
Mr. Henrique retired after working many years as a boilermaker for B&W. He served four years in the United States Navy, and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, William Tony and Louise Henrique Jr., of Nahunta; his granddaughter and her spouse, Heather and Elvin Woods; his great-grandson, Troy Woods, and also several relatives and a host of other friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the family farm, 17438 Raybon Road East, Nahunta, GA 31553, with the Rev. Elvin Woods officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice; 117 Drennon Drive, Jesup, GA 31545.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.